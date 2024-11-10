Triple H Comments On UFC Champion Alex Pereira Appearing On WWE SmackDown

This past Friday night’s post-WWE Crown Jewel episode of SmackDown saw UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira make an appearance on the show as he was shown on the front row with the fans. After the show, Pereira also appeared in the backstage area and met with a number of stars, including Roman Reigns and WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

Triple H took to his official Twitter (X) account shortly following Friday’s episode of SmackDown and commented on the UFC Light Heavyweight Champion’s appearance on the show.

Triple H wrote, “Great to have the Champ @AlexPereiraUFC at #SmackDown last night in Buffalo. Excited for what’s to come in your career, and can’t wait to see your next title defense.

CHAMA @ufc @TKOGrp”

You can check out Triple H’s post below.