Triple H Comments On Upcoming WWE Tryouts: “The Future Is Bright!”

Paul “Triple H” Levesque appreciates the kind words from his peers, friends and family members.

As noted, the new WWE Head of Creative celebrated his 53rd birthday on Wednesday, which led to many WWE Superstars and personalities surfacing on social media to wish him a happy birthday.

Near the end of the day on Wednesday, “The Game” took to his own Twitter to thank everyone for the birthday wishes.

“Thanks for all the birthday wishes and messages,” he wrote.

From there, he continued by talking about his business at hand behind-the-scenes in WWE, commenting on the upcoming WWE tryouts.

“Spent the day with the team looking for the future of WWE,” he added. “Excited for this week of WWE Tryouts.”

Triple H concluded, “The future is bright!”