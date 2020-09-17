Triple H Comments On Wade Barrett Signing To The NXT Commentary Team

– As noted, Wade Barrett is now a full-time member of the NXT commentary team after signing a one-year contract with WWE. The deal includes an option to extend the partnership. Barrett will call NXT each week with Vic Joseph and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. You can read his post-signing interview on his future and more by clicking here.

Triple H took to Twitter tonight and said he’s thrilled to be working with Barrett on the black & yellow brand. He also commented on what Barrett brings to the show.

“Thrilled to be ‘officially’ working together. Wade will add a valuable perspective to the commentary table and add insight from his years of in-ring experience each week on #WWENXT. #WeAreNXT @StuBennett,” Triple H wrote.