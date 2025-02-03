Triple H Compares WWE Evolve To Early NXT

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque participated in the post-Royal Rumble media scrum to discuss various topics, including his excitement for WWE Evolve, which reminds him of how NXT started.

Triple H said, “That will be a show that I’m excited about. In many ways for me, it seems like going back to the very beginning of NXT, where nobody knew who anybody was, and it was just a bunch of young kids trying to find their way to get in the business, and that’s what we’re going to go back to with that show. Evolve will showcase a lot of the talent of our WWE ID program, and feature talent that are training in the Performance Center now where we have roughly 100, 120 talent training there at all times. Some are just getting started and this is a way for them to sort of cut their teeth and get that experience of live crowds, and doing live television, and doing television and really break in.”

You can check out Triple H’s comments in the video below.