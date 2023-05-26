Triple H Confirms Cody Rhodes Will Compete At WWE Night Of Champions (Video)

It’s official.

“The American Nightmare” is lacing his boots up this weekend.

At the WWE Night of Champions 2023 press conference on Friday, WWE executive Paul “Triple H” Levesque appeared and confirmed that Cody Rhodes will, in fact, have his “fight” against Brock Lesnar at Saturday afternoon’s show in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Check out the videos from today’s WWE Night of Champions 2023 press conference with Paul “Triple H” Levesque via the pair of YouTube players embedded below.

