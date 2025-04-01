Triple H Confirms WWE Will Return To The UK For A Future PLE

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque spoke with Alex McCarthy of The Daily Mail at the recent WWE UK Tryouts about several topics, including whether the company will return to the UK for another major show soon.

Triple H said, “Oh yeah, for sure.”

This comes after WWE held several big shows in the UK, including two “Clash at the Castle” events and a “Money In The Bank” event. The company concluded their European tour last night on RAW in London at the O2 Arena.