Triple H Congratulates And Praises Rey Mysterio On WWE United States Title Victory

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has stated that new WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio is incomparable and one of the all-time great professional wrestlers.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Mysterio captured the WWE United States Title from Austin Theory on Friday’s post-SummerSlam edition of SmackDown on FOX. Mysterio was standing in for Santos Escobar, who won the United States Title Invitational but was unable to compete due to two attacks by Theory.

In an update, Triple H took to Twitter following SmackDown and shared a photo with Mysterio. He congratulated Mysterio and stated that every time he steps into the squared circle, he proves his greatness.

“An all-time great who proves it every time he steps in the ring. Congratulations to the incomparable WWE Hall of Famer @reymysterio. #USTitle #SmackDown,” Triple H wrote.

With his victory on Friday, Mysterio became a three-time US Champion. He’ll be back on SmackDown as a guest on The Grayson Waller Effect next week.

Triple H’s full tweet is available below: