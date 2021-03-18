Triple H Congratulates Eric Bischoff On WWE HOF Induction, Bischoff And Other Wrestlers Also Comment

Triple H took to Twitter this afternoon to congratulate Eric Bischoff on his induction into the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame Class. As reported before here on PWMania, WWE announced Bischoff for the 2021 Class to be inducted during WrestleMania 37 Week. He joins Molly Holly as the first names for this year’s class. Triple H praised Bischoff and congratulated him.

“@EBischoff has done so much for this industry both in front of and behind the camera, creating some of its biggest characters and events. Now, it’s time to take his place in the #WWEHOF! Congratulations Eric!!,” he wrote.

Bischoff responded and wrote, “Thank you @TripleH. It’s been a hell of a ride.”

Bischoff also tweeted on the induction and thanked everyone for their support. “Just..wow. Overwhelmed with so many great people here. I try to thank those with so many kind words, but today it’s going to be hard to keep up. If I fail to thank you individually, just know how much this means to me and my family. A sincere thank you to each of you,” Bischoff wrote.

The 2020 and 2021 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremonies will air on Tuesday, April 6 on the WWE Network. Bischoff and Holly are the first two 2021 names to be announced. The 2020 Class features Batista, JBL, The Bella Twins, Jushin Thunder Liger, “The British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith, and the nWo (Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, Sean Waltman).

Stay tuned for more on the WWE Hall of Fame. Below are the full tweets from Bischoff and Triple H, along with other comments from stars and Hall of Famers like Vic Joseph, JBL, Jeff Jarrett, Jim Ross, Bully Ray, son Garett Bischoff, Drake Maverick, Lex Luger, Al Snow, Mick Foley, Taz, Frankie Kazarian, Bill DeMott, Brian Gewirtz, Shane Helms, and Gary V, along with Bischoff’s replies:

.@EBischoff has done so much for this industry both in front of and behind the camera, creating some of its biggest characters and events. Now, it’s time to take his place in the #WWEHOF! Congratulations Eric!! pic.twitter.com/Tg1D1aXehR — Triple H (@TripleH) March 18, 2021

Just..wow. Overwhelmed with so many great people here. I try to thank those with so many kind words, but today it’s going to be hard to keep up. If I fail to thank you individually, just know how much this means to me and my family. A sincere thank you to each of you. — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) March 18, 2021

Thank you @TripleH. It’s been a hell of a ride. https://t.co/P4wUXHXY8L — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) March 18, 2021

Thank you John! Very much. https://t.co/ga5aSyGlWw — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) March 18, 2021

Thank you very much my friend! https://t.co/8NP8I6zfSO — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) March 18, 2021

Thank you son! Can’t wait to see you in Florida next month! https://t.co/DU7Q1r0MzU — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) March 18, 2021

Thank you so much Jeff! https://t.co/Duzo3H0vt3 — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) March 18, 2021

Thank you very much Drake! https://t.co/FmOu45PNGx — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) March 18, 2021

Thank you very much Al! Hope to see you soon! https://t.co/mpLFRn0t3G — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) March 18, 2021

Vic, it was one of those “moments” we discussed that will stay with me forever. Thank you! https://t.co/kmBzgvJCnw — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) March 18, 2021

Thank you so much my friend! https://t.co/rsNVXZdl8t — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) March 18, 2021