Triple H Congratulates New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions

Triple H took to Twitter tonight to praise new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina Snuka.

As noted, the first match on this week’s WrestleMania Backlash go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX saw Natalya and Tamina capture the titles from Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. Triple H tweeted after the match and included his signature backstage photo with the new champs.

“Representing two of @WWE’s biggest dynasties, both @NatbyNature and @TaminaSnuka are title-takers and HISTORY-MAKERS! Congratulations to the NEW #WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions! #Smackdown,” Triple H wrote.