Triple H Congratulates WWE NIL Class Member Masai Russell On Winning Olympic Gold

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque recently took to his official Twitter (X) account to congratulate WWE NIL class member Masai Russell on winning Olympic gold in the 100m hurdles.
Triple H wrote, “Huge congrats to inaugural #WWENIL class member Masai Russell on taking home Olympic gold in the 100m hurdles.”
