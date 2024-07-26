Triple H Declines To Give An Update On Bobby Lashley And MVP’s WWE Contracts

Bobby Lashley’s WWE contract is about to expire, according to reports that surfaced last weekend. MVP’s current WWE contract is believed to expire in mid-August.

While speaking with local media in London, England, Paul “Triple H” Levesque was asked to provide an update on both men.

Triple H said, “No. Just like any sport, any business, we sign talent, talent contract runs out, we release talent. It’s just part of the process so it’s an ongoing thing.”

In the embedded video, Triple H and WWE President Nick Khan also discussed WrestleMania potentially moving to London in the future.