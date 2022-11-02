Triple H Discusses Bray Wyatt’s Impact on the WWE Business Since His Return

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE is “thrilled” with Bray Wyatt’s return so far, and it was also mentioned that he has become the top merchandise seller for the company. During the conference call for the third quarter of WWE’s financial year, Triple H discussed Wyatt’s impact on WWE business since the White Rabbit teasers began.

“The buzz and excitement continued to increase as we moved forward. The QR codes and links leading to the September 23rd SmackDown drove viewership to the 9 pm hour by 20% alone as viewers tuned in to see the campaign. This was the most-watched episode of SmackDown since March of 2020.”

“The project would culminate by leading you to Extreme Rules and the incredible return of one of our biggest superstars, Bray Wyatt. Bray Wyatt’s return at Extreme Rules resulted in a 30% increase in total viewership and became the most-watched Extreme Rules in history. Monday Night Raw just two nights later also benefitted increasing our audience to nearly 2 million, an increase of 14% week over week.”

“[…] On the day of Bray’s return, his newly-released t-shirt from Extreme Rules became the top-selling item – not just among WWE merchandise – but across Fanatics’ entire network of e-commerce sites.”

“The WWE White Rabbit project is a perfect example of how we can use a multimedia approach to drive engagement, excitement, and ultimately, revenue. Look for us to do more of these strategic creative stunts and extend storylines to different platforms that are executed beyond just our traditional television windows. WWE truly is 24/7 programming.”

You can listen to the complete call below:



(h/t to TJRWrestling for the transcription)