Triple H Discusses Expanding WWE SummerSlam Into An Annual Two-Night Event

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque took part in the 2024 SummerSlam post-show media scrum to talk about a number of topics including the possibility of expanding WWE SummerSlam into an annual two-night event, much like WrestleMania has become in recent years.

Triple H said, “Who knows what the future brings? But I do think that, even tonight, seeing this SummerSlam, seven-match card goes almost four hours, and yet there was a lot of stuff we could have put into this.” “Some people say, ‘Why wasn’t that in there?’ Because it would have been eight hours, right, and you still need stuff for Raw, you still need content for SmackDown. You still need all that stuff. As we continue to grow, we’ll take it step by step. So is this the last SummerSlam that you see that is one night? I think so. But we’ll see where that goes long-term. I’m excited about that opportunity.”

“As far as other PLEs going that way, you can never just say this is what we do, and then that’s it, and that’s locked in, and that’s what we do. If you go back five years, who would have thought we would have been doing two-night WrestleManias, let alone two-night WrestleManias and two-night SummerSlams. So we’ll see where it goes. That’s an important part of where we go with it, but an important part of where we go with that also is bro bringing these events around the globe. We are truly a global company. There is no place that WWE has not seen. There is no place where we don’t have a massive fanbase and following. We want to bring WWE to the world, not just been seen as a US-based company but that’s seen everywhere else. We want to literally be everywhere else and be as big as we possibly can be everywhere, so it’s always sort of a moving target. But it makes for a hell of an exciting ride, so I’m excited.”

You can check out Triple H’s comments in the video below.

