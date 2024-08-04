Triple H Discusses Plans For John Cena’s Farewell Tour, Jacob Fatu Suffering An Injury

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque took part in the 2024 SummerSlam post-show media scrum to talk about a number of topics including where the company is with John Cena right now.

Triple H said, “As John mentioned, he has sort of an expiration date that he sees, on his career. He’s going to come back soon, I don’t remember exactly what he said or what we said. Look, John has earned the right in his career to do whatever he wants, when he wants, and I’m happy to be there for him. I believe that it’s the beginning of the year, John will come back, and it’s sort of like the farewell tour that has an end to it, and John’s going to come back and have a blast everywhere he goes, like he always does, but he’s going to come back for the Royal Rumble, and that will be his last Royal Rumble, he’s going to be there for Elimination Chamber, and that will be his last Elimination Chamber, he’s going to be at WrestleMania, and that will be his last WrestleMania, and then it will continue, and by the end of 2025, that will be the end of John Cena. Not in WWE, not in Hollywood for sure, or anything else that he decides to do, but it will be the end of Cena competitive and active in the ring.”

On Jacob Fatu and Logan Paul being banged up after the show:

“Unfortunately he [Fatu] got a little bit banged up in that last match, Logan’s a little banged up as he should be, and Jacob’s a little banged up, so I’ll see where that nets out here in a little bit, hopefully nothing serious but it was bugging him a little bit, the leg, so we’ll see where he is.”

You can check out Triple H’s comments in the video below.

