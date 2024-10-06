Triple H Discusses The Rock’s Return To WWE At Bad Blood

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque took part in the Bad Blood post-show press conference immediately following Saturday night’s PLE to talk about a number of topics, including The Rock making his return to the company at Bad Blood.

Triple H said, “The Rock showing up, which, you have to be the biggest star in the world to be able to hit your music, walk out, blow the roof off the place, and I’m out. And it’s epic. And it was. And thankful to him with everything he’s got going on in his career and his life, to never have looked away from what brought him to the dance and what his roots are. It’s in his DNA, it’s in his blood, it’s who he is, and anytime that we’re in a place that he can take 30 seconds out of his incredible schedule and come back and feel that electricity, that you can only get in WWE, he does it, and I’m thrilled for that and thankful to him for that.”

You can check out Triple H’s comments in the video below.

