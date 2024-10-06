Triple H Discusses WWE RAW Moving To Netflix In January 2025

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque took part in the Bad Blood post-show press conference following Saturday night’s PLE to talk about a number of topics, including RAW’s production flow after moving to Netflix.

Triple H said, “So here’s the cool thing about what we do, slightly different from a lot of other sports. Other sports, someone like Netflix picks them up, and someone has to produce that content because the other sport does not produce the content. We do everything we do, then we deliver the product. They turn on the signal, we deliver it out. That is one of the wonderful things about WWE, that not everybody is in that place.”

On WWE on Netflix being WWE in all its glory:

“So while I think Netflix gives us this incredible canvas to paint on, and we are looking to paint a masterpiece like we have never done before when we are on their, but it’s us doing it. It is going to be WWE in all its glory. We are just going to turn the volume up a lot. We have the ability to do that with Netflix I think in a way we have maybe not really had that opportunity before, and certainly, to when we do that, hit all of the U.S. with Raw, but then with SmackDown and NXT, and all the PLE’s, hit 80% of the globe starting January 6, where we were strong in all those places, and with Netflix, it goes another level.”

On how hard they are working on the Netflix move:

“The one thing I can say is we are working intently on that and put in a lot of hard work into it, but I’m so excited about the opportunity of what that presents for us. Wait and see, but it’s going to be awesome.”

You can check out Triple H’s comments in the video below.

