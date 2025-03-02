Triple H Explains The Creative Process Behind John Cena’s Heel Turn

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque appeared on the Elimination Chamber post-show media scrum to discuss several topics, including if he has any idea what 16-time World Champion John Cena will do as a heel.

Triple H said, “Even though we’re creating it, I’ll be honest with you, I don’t know what the hell he is gonna do as a heel. I don’t know. If you flip back a year, before Rock turned, I don’t think anybody would have seen this Final Boss character and what we’re doing with it. So the variables are incredible. Where we can go with this is unlimited. And when you have people as good as Cody, as good as The Rock, as good as Cena, and you mix that all together, it’s limitless. Even though I’m part of that, I can’t wait to see where it goes.”

On his creative process:

“I’m a big proponent of collaboration. I want all the ideas, I want to throw them all out on the table, I want us all to look at all of them, and then begin to have conversations around what is the best thing, and then start to think of, OK, out of those things, how can we tear those up and, I dunno, blow them up and go in a completely different direction that nobody will see. It’s hard sometimes to think of something nobody sees because nobody sees it, and that includes you when you’re doing it, and at some point and time, little germs of ideas come in and what if, what if, and it just begins to peculate. I’m fortunate in this time frame to have some of the great minds to work. Dwayne and I have been working together for almost 30 years in some manner and he’s always been an epic storyteller. He’s always been an epic guy to get outside of the box and let’s do something different. How can we blow this up and change expectations. How can we make this something nobody has ever seen before. It’s really easy to go like, Oh, I saw this once, let’s do this, that’s easy. Going into uncharted waters, trying things out that have never been done before or done in a different way, things that people won’t see coming, that’s a lot more different and a lot more challenging so you need everybody’s ideas and thought processes. So it starts with a bunch of people coming up with great ideas to try to entertain our fans.”

You can check out Triple H’s comments in the video below.

