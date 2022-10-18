Triple H Explains the Idea Behind the White Rabbit Project, How Many WWE Fans Used QR Codes, More

WWE reportedly had over 1 million users interact with the White Rabbit QR codes hidden on RAW and SmackDown in the run-up to Bray Wyatt’s WWE return at Extreme Rules.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H recently spoke with The Wrap’s Katie Campione about the White Rabbit campaign that brought Wyatt back. He revealed that the campaign was internally dubbed “The White Rabbit Project.”

“We asked ourselves how we could bring back Bray Wyatt in the most engaging way possible,” Triple H said. “So we created ‘The White Rabbit Project,’ intended to lead our audience down this literal rabbit hole of content to help build anticipation for Wyatt’s return at Extreme Rules on Peacock. It started with flickering lights in arenas and continued with the release of other Easter eggs, like hidden QR codes within episodes of SmackDown and Raw that led viewers to more clues that kept them guessing, and tuning in, each week. It culminated in what we believe was a massive pay-off for our fans – and for WWE.”

More than 1 million fans interacted with the hidden QR codes, and the TikTok page used in one of the teasers gained over 10,000 followers in less than 12 hours.

It was also mentioned that Extreme Rules was the most social event on Saturday, October 10, despite competing in primetime with the MLB Playoff games. Extreme Rules reportedly generated over 2.7 million social media interactions while it was airing.

According to Triple H, the campaign demonstrated how WWE can use its resources in the most meaningful and productive way.

“This is a great example of how WWE is uniquely positioned as a sports and entertainment property to harness the power of our shows and our social following to develop multimedia, long-term storytelling that can help produce meaningful aggregated audiences,” Triple H added.

Triple H’s comments to The Wrap follow Brandon Thurston’s recent report that Triple H was telling people in the financial community that part of WWE’s new creative approach is to drop Easter eggs that appeal to hardcore fans.