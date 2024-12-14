Triple H Explains Why Roman Reigns Makes Fewer Public Appearances Than John Cena

During an appearance on The Roommates Show, Paul “Triple H” Levesque discussed the unique qualities of WWE stars when it comes to making public appearances and connecting with fans.

Triple H said, “Every star sort of has the things that work for them. [John] Cena is like the, if you were to say ‘Give me the perfect sort of I’ll do anything for the company guy,’ it’s Cena. He knows what he should do for him, he knows what he should do for the company. He’s the first guy there, last guy to leave. He’ll do all the media. He’s a perfect representative of the company at all times. Cody Rhodes is very much like that as well. [He] sort of models himself [after that] because he was a young up-and-coming guy when Cena was on top. So he was seeing that and that’s how he sees himself as that’s how you become the top guy.”

“Roman [Reigns] is totally different. Not in a bad way like to do the ultimate PR thing or do the ultimate appearance thing. He’s like ‘I don’t feel like that’s worth my time.’ But that works for him because if we took that character and we put that character in all these other things, we kind of hurt the character. Because it’s not what the character is. So it’s not that he doesn’t want to do it. It’s that he doesn’t feel like the character should do that stuff.”

Triple H’s comments shed light on the dedication and versatility of WWE talent, underscoring how their ability to engage with fans on multiple levels has made them icons in sports entertainment and beyond.