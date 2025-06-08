Triple H Explains Why WWE Is Returning To Vegas For WrestleMania 42

WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque participated in the media scrum following the Money in the Bank event, where he discussed several topics. One notable announcement was that WWE WrestleMania will return to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, next year for WrestleMania 42.

Triple H said, “When you have a record-shattering, biggest WrestleMania of all time in Vegas, it’s great to be able to say we’re going back to the entertainment capital of the world. And we’re looking forward to breaking this year’s records there.”

On what went into the decision to pivot back to Las Vegas for WrestleMania:

“Man, hard for me to say what the No. 1 decision, but I think just the event itself, and Vegas the entertainment capital, and to be able to go back in there, it’s built for stuff like what we do. And to be able to go back in there a second time, the things that we learned this time, and how we handled the week there and everything else, this one will be even better. So, it’s a great opportunity for us to go in there in a place that people love going to, people will love going to again, and we love New Orleans. And we love our partnership with them. We were able to grow that partnership with them through this process as well, so I think it’s a win for everybody.”

This will be the first time WrestleMania is held in the same venue and city for two consecutive years since WrestleMania IV and V in 1988 and 1989. WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19, 2026, in Las Vegas.

You can check out Triple H’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)