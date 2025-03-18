Triple H Fully Backs Natalya’s Move To Bloodsport & NWA Crockett Cup

Nattie Neidhart recently appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show to discuss her upcoming book, The Last Hart Beating, which is available for pre-order. During the interview, she also talked about her involvement in the upcoming Bloodsport show and the NWA Crockett Cup.

Neidhart revealed that she personally took the initiative to make her participation in Bloodsport happen, reaching out to both Josh Barnett and Triple H for support.

“I very much made this happen. Josh Barnett is a really good friend of mine and somebody that I deeply respect. I reached out to Josh, and I was like, ‘Hey, you’re going to be here during WrestleMania week. I would love to do what Shayna did last year.’ I told Josh and Triple H, I said, ‘I would love to work in that space and to show people what I can do,’ because I’ve trained with Josh before. It is very reminiscent of the dungeon style, and, of course, where my family has come from. Triple H and Josh were both super supportive of it.”

She emphasized that stepping outside of her usual division was important to her, viewing it as a personal challenge.

“It’s one thing for me to just jump back into the division and do something. It’s another thing for me to go outside of the division, like literally run a gauntlet on my career and go, hey, either I’m going to prove everybody wrong or I’m going to prove myself right that I really am one of the greatest women wrestlers in the entire world, and I’m screaming for change. That’s why I reached out to Josh and why I reached out to Billy Corgan.”

Neidhart’s upcoming ventures mark a significant step in her career as she continues to push for change and new opportunities in professional wrestling.