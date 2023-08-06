Triple H Gives Post-Spinal Surgery Update On Vince McMahon

How is Vince McMahon doing these days?

Paul “Triple H” Levesque checked in with an update on Vinnie Mac after the longtime WWE Chairman underwent spinal surgery.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the WWE SummerSlam 2023 post-show press conference where “The Game” touches on this topic.

On Vince McMahon’s spinal surgery and time away from WWE while he recovers: “I’m not a doctor, so I can’t tell you how fast that recovery will be, if I’m a guessing man, I’ve seen Vince comeback from some remarkable things way faster than anybody else I’ve seen do it. He still brags he was back quicker from two quad tears faster than I was from one, so ya know, how long that is, I don’t know.”

On the creative influence Vince McMahon had in WWE prior to the surgery: “At this point in time, if all of us didn’t look at moments in time for council from him, for thoughts or ideas or if we have a question to go to him and ask, we’d be silly not to. It’s sitting next to somebody that knows about this or has forgotten more about this than you’ll ever know, maybe, and to not utilize that in some aspect. But is he day to day, no. Is he in it all the time? No. And if anybody has, he’s earned the right to do that.”

