Triple H “Has an Idea” on Who Will End Roman Reigns’ WWE Title Reign

Roman Reigns was able to successfully defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul during the 2022 WWE Crown Jewel PLE. As PWMania.com previously reported, the general consensus is that Reigns will retain his championship through the build-up to WrestleMania 39 in Southern California.

Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport.com reports, “while Vince McMahon was only thinking about Roman Reigns as champion, Triple H now ‘has an idea’ of who will take the Undisputed WWE Universal title off the 37-year-old.”

WrestleVotes noted the following to Dangoor:

“They have an idea of who is going to beat Roman. I don’t know specifically if it’s Cody [Reigns]. I don’t know if it’s The Rock. I don’t know if it’s Bray [Wyatt]. But I think there’s a handful of guys that they would say ‘alright, this makes sense for future.’ But I don’t think it’s happening anytime soon, to be honest with you.”