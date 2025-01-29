Triple H Headlining The 2025 WWE Hall Of Fame Class

Paul “Triple H” Levesque is officially set to receive a WWE Hall of Fame induction, marking yet another milestone in his legendary career.

According to PWInsider.com, the announcement was made during a WWE Town Hall meeting for company employees, where Stephanie McMahon, The Undertaker, and Shawn Michaels surprised Triple H with the news. Reports indicate that Levesque was completely caught off guard and became visibly emotional upon hearing the announcement. He even jokingly remarked that he was “going to kill” WWE President Nick Khan for setting up the surprise.

Triple H’s storied career spans decades, with achievements both inside the ring and behind the scenes. As a 9-time WWE Champion and 5-time World Heavyweight Champion, he cemented his status as one of the most decorated superstars in history. His accolades include being a 5-time Intercontinental Champion, 2-time Royal Rumble winner (2002, 2016), 1997 King of the Ring winner, and multiple-time Tag Team Champion. He was previously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019 as part of D-Generation X.

Beyond his in-ring success, Triple H revolutionized WWE’s developmental system by creating and expanding NXT, turning it into a global brand. Currently, he serves as WWE’s Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events, and Creative, playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of the company.

His Hall of Fame induction further solidifies his legacy as one of the greatest and most influential figures in WWE history.