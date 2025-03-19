Triple H Honored With Full Sail’s Industry Icon Award

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque took to his Twitter (X) account and announced that he received the Full Sail Industry Icon Award last week.

Triple H wrote, “Last week I was honored to receive the @FullSail Industry Icon Award. Full Sail gave #WWENXT a home and helped us create industry-defining moments. Will always be proud of our connection. Thank you to President Garry Jones and congratulations to all this year’s honorees.”