Triple H Hypes Randy Orton vs. Edge, King Corbin Works Out With Sheamus, The Miz

– Triple H took to Twitter today, commenting on tonight’s Randy Orton vs. Edge match at WWE Backlash. The match, which has already been taped, is being billed as “The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever”:

– You can check out the latest edition of Celtic Warrior Workouts below. In this episode, King Corbin works out with Sheamus:

– You can check out the latest edition of “UpUpDownDown” below. This episode features The Miz:

