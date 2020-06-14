Triple H Hypes Randy Orton vs. Edge, King Corbin Works Out With Sheamus, The Miz

– Triple H took to Twitter today, commenting on tonight’s Randy Orton vs. Edge match at WWE Backlash. The match, which has already been taped, is being billed as “The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever”:

The pressure of being promoted to put on the greatest wrestling match ever has to be immense…

But if there were ever two talent that have proven over and over that they can deliver on that promise…it’s @EdgeRatedR and @RandyOrton.

Either way, as fans we win. #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/ZLNnKxb1xC — Triple H (@TripleH) June 14, 2020

– You can check out the latest edition of Celtic Warrior Workouts below. In this episode, King Corbin works out with Sheamus:

– You can check out the latest edition of “UpUpDownDown” below. This episode features The Miz: