Triple H Hypes Tonight’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown On FOX Special Episode

Tonight marks the 1,200 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, and Paul “Triple H” Levesque is already in promoter-mode.

Ahead of tonight’s WWE on FOX program, the WWE Head of Talent Relations and Creative took to Twitter to hype tonight’s big show.

“From the first SmackDown April 29, 1999 in New Haven, CT to the 1200th tonight in Montréal, Canada,” wrote the WWE executive. “A huge milestone for the brand, the Superstars who’ve pushed it forward and a THANK YOU to the WWE

Universe who watched every week!”

“The Game” concluded the message by writing, “Ep. 1200 is live TONIGHT on FOX!”

