Triple H Increases Buzz For Rey Mysterio’s Mystery Partner With Latest X Post

Rey Mysterio’s mystery partner at Fanatics Fest NYC continues to be a hot topic among pro wrestling fans heading into this weekend.

After a recent X post by Paul “Triple H” Levesque on Friday afternoon, the buzz increased.

The WWE Chief Content Officer surfaced on social media on August 16 and shared a post on X to further hype and promote Rey Mysterio’s mystery partner for Fanatics Fest NYC on Saturday, August 17.

“A lot to look forward to at FanaticsFest this weekend… including Rey Mysterio’s special guest tag team partner reveal, tomorrow at 3pm ET,” Levesque wrote. “You’ll want to keep an eye out for this one.”