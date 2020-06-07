Triple H Invites Band To NXT In Your House, WWE Stars Dedicate Workout To George Floyd

– Triple H has invited Code Orange to be apart of NXT TakeOver: In Your House, which will air tonight on the WWE Network. The band replied to Triple H, but did not specifically state they would be there.

– Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins, along with others, have dedicated a workout session to the memory of George Floyd.

