Triple H Invites Band To NXT In Your House, WWE Stars Dedicate Workout To George Floyd

– Triple H has invited Code Orange to be apart of NXT TakeOver: In Your House, which will air tonight on the WWE Network. The band replied to Triple H, but did not specifically state they would be there.

#NXTTakeOver: In Your House is less than 24 hours away… how long do you think it’ll take to get to Orlando? …I’ll leave the door open. https://t.co/DAEKEmoWh8 — Triple H (@TripleH) June 6, 2020

– Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins, along with others, have dedicated a workout session to the memory of George Floyd.