Triple H Invites iShowSpeed To Next Weekend’s 2025 WWE Royal Rumble PLE

YouTuber and online streamer iShowSpeed recently appeared during a live stream and revealed that WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque has invited him to next weekend’s Royal Rumble Premium Live Event at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

During a call that aired on the live stream, Triple H revealed that iShowSpeed would have permission to stream his reactions live at the event, with access to the backstage area for interviews with talents as well as access to Gorilla Position to see how the show is run live.