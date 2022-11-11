Triple H is Said to Have Changed His Mind About The Judgment Day Faction

Although it was founded under the Vince McMahon administration, the Judgment Day faction has been actively promoted ever since Triple H took over creative.

Triple H reportedly wasn’t a big fan of the group at first, but has apparently changed his mind, as WrestleVotes noted to GiveMeSport.com’s Louis Dangoor about the matter:

“I know back in late July or early August, whenever this whole shift happened, from what I was told Hunter wasn’t really cool with Judgement Day. Not personally, but he just didn’t like the idea. But since he’s grown behind it, and I think that they’re going to be around for longer than anticipated.”