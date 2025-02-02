Triple H Jokes About Potentially Having One More Match In WWE

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, who was announced as an inductee for the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2025, appeared at last Friday’s Royal Rumble kickoff media event to discuss a number of topics including potentially having one more match.

Triple H said, “Also contemplating me, Shawn [Michaels], and Undertaker, triple threat at WrestleMania, Wheelchair on a Pole match.”

Triple H retired from in-ring competition in 2022 following a cardiac event in 2021 that resulted in him having a defibrillator fitted into his chest.

You can check out Triple H’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)