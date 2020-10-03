Triple H Live Facebook Interview Announced, Twitter Q&A With The Garganos

– Triple H will be giving a live interview on his Facebook page on Sunday at 2pm ET before the WWE NXT “Takeover: 31” event. The interview will be hosted by McKenzie Mitchell, and will also air on WWE’s social media platforms, including YouTube. Triple H usually does post-Takeover interviews on Facebook.

On a related note, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae will host a Twitter Q&A on Sunday at 12pm ET before Takeover. Fans can submit questions with the “#AskTheGarganos” hashtag. Gargano will challenge NXT North American Champion Damian Priest at Takeover, while LeRae will challenge NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai.