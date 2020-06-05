Triple H Live Facebook Interview & More TakeOver Content Announced For Sunday

A full line-up of programming has been announced for Sunday to get ready for the WWE NXT “Takeover: In Your House” event. The schedule looks like this:

* The Bump at 10:30am ET on the WWE Network, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and Twitch. WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels and Sean Waltman, Mauro Ranallo, NXT North American Champion Keith Lee and Mia Yim will be the special guests

* Best of NXT’s Most Defining Takeover Matches will premiere at 12pm ET on the WWE Network on demand

* The NXT “Takeover: In Your House” event will begin on the WWE Network at 6:30pm ET with the Pre-show. The main card will start at 7pm ET

* A new WWE Watch Along will stream live on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Twitch during the “Takeover: In Your House” event. Guests announced include Natalya, Renee Young, Ruby Riott and Bianca Belair, among others to be revealed

* Triple H will go live on Facebook immediately after Takeover to discuss the event

Remember to joins us here on the site for live Takeover coverage beginning at 6:30pm ET on Sunday.