Triple H Looking For Ways To Increase Exposure & Ring Time For NXT Talent

There may be an increase in WWE NXT shows in the near future, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Triple H is reportedly going through the budget to try and find a way to implement some type of a show that would get more ring time and exposure for the NXT roster.

There’s no word on if a second NXT TV show is being considered, or if this would just be some sort of local events for the NXT Superstars. It was noted that the brand will not be doing regular non-televised live events like they were doing before the COVID-19 pandemic, but there are talk on adding some kind of new show, at least in some form.