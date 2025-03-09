Triple H Makes Big Announcement Regarding WWE Content On Netflix India

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque appeared in a video recently shared by Netflix, announcing that WWE programming will be available on Netflix India starting Tuesday, April 1. According to the WWE Hall of Famer, RAW, SmackDown, NXT, and all premium live events will be available on Netflix India starting April 1.

Netflix has been the exclusive home of WWE RAW in the U.S. since January 6, and other WWE content, like PLEs, has also been made available in several international markets for a few weeks now.