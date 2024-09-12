Triple H Makes Big Announcements For WWE SmackDown On USA Debut

On Thursday, Paul “Triple H” Levesque released a video on X announcing that Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa in a Steel Cage match for the Undisputed WWE Championship will kick off the first WWE SmackDown on USA Network episode on Friday night.

“Tomorrow night, LIVE from Seattle, Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa in a Steel Cage for the Undisputed WWE Championship will kick off SmackDown’s monumental return to USA Network at 8/7c,” Levesque wrote.

Additionally, he made a big tease for other happenings planned for the show.

“As for the rest of the show… you’ll just have to wait and see,” he said.