Triple H Making Numerous WWE Title Belt Design Changes

It appears that the WWE will be making some design changes to their titles, in addition to the creative changes and talent signings that have occurred in recent weeks.

According to Dan Beltzer, “Rumor mill says Triple H making numerous belt design changes.”

Dan is a well-known belt maker for wrestling companies, as well as a collector, and he has been credited in the past with breaking news stories related to belts. His clients include WWE, 2KSports, New Japan Pro Wrestling, NWA, New York Yankees, AEW, and others.

There has been no information regarding which titles may receive a redesign.

In the past few weeks, WWE has placed a renewed emphasis on the secondary titles (Intercontinental and U.S. Titles), in preparation for the upcoming crowning of the Women’s Tag Team Champions on next week’s episode of RAW.

