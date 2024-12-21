Triple H Names His All-Time Dream WWE WrestleMania Card

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque appeared on The Roommates Show podcast with Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart. He discussed several topics, including his all-time dream WrestleMania card.

Triple H said, “Hogan in his prime versus Steve Austin in his prime would have been pretty cool. I don’t know how it would have actually been because the styles were so different, but that would have been pretty special. In their primes, Andre versus Undertaker would be pretty amazing. A prime Bruno Sammartino, who was so massive at the time in the 60’s and 70’s. One of the most famous people on the planet at the time. Something like 200 sellouts at Madison Square Garden, which is like saying you have 200 pay-per-views that broke box office records now. Prime Bruno Sammartino versus Cena. The crowd reactions and the way they would have worked would have been something special.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

