Triple H Officially Returns to WWE as Executive Vice President of Talent Relations

WWE Hall of Famer Paul “Triple H” Levesque has officially returned to work for the company.

WWE revealed today that The Game is returning to his executive job as Executive Vice President of Talent Relations after taking some time off last fall due to a cardiac event.

The position of WWE’s Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development was most recently held by Triple H. A few years ago, before assuming that position, he served as WWE’s Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events, and Creative.

As a result of the WWE Board of Directors’ investigation into allegations of misconduct against head of talent relations John Laurinaitis, along with WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, today’s announcement follows Bruce Prichard’s appointment as Senior Vice President and RAW/SmackDown Executive Director a few weeks ago. According to the news released today, Laurinaitis won’t be taking on that position again.

Triple H made his official retirement from in-ring competition back in March while still recovering from the potentially fatal health scare he experienced last fall. He said farewell in style at WrestleMania 38. He has recently resumed a portion of his workload and has appeared on occasion for the company, but he is now back to working full-time. In June, Triple H addressed the roster at the WWE Performance Center to announce his return, stating that he was there for unspecified business purposes.

You can see WWE’s full announcement below:

Paul “Triple H” Levesque Is Back

07/22/2022

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that effective immediately, Paul Levesque will resume his executive position as EVP, Talent Relations.

“I look forward to returning to my prior position as head of Talent Relations. I’m healthy, fired up, and ready to take charge,” said Levesque.