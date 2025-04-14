Triple H On Donald Trump: “He Likes Getting Under People’s Skin – It’s Genius”

During a recent appearance on the FLAGRANT podcast, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque reflected on former U.S. President Donald Trump’s past involvement with WWE and praised his charisma and ability to generate attention.

Trump, who has made multiple appearances on WWE programming—including a memorable role in the WrestleMania 23 “Battle of the Billionaires” Hair vs. Hair match—was described by Triple H as a uniquely captivating figure.

“I think Trump’s ability… like him or hate him, the way he does it… but he’s charismatic in so many ways,” Triple H said. “I think he likes getting under people’s skin, generating [heat]. It’s amazing and it’s genius, and it worked in our business.”

Triple H continued, noting Trump’s distinctive place in popular culture even before his presidency. “There’s a lot of billionaires in the world—why was he the most famous one? Why was he the one that was in People Magazine every week and with everybody under the sun? Why was he seen as the epitome of that billionaire status? Because of his charisma and his character and who he is, and the way he can speak about it and do all those things—he just captivates people.”

Trump was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013 and remains one of the most high-profile celebrity figures to have crossed over into WWE programming.