Triple H On How Changing Consumer Habits Have Led To Many Changes In Pro Wrestling

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque spoke with Greg and the Morning Buzz on a number of topics, including how changing consumer habits have led to the many changes in pro wrestling and the way stories are told on WWE programming.

Triple H said, “I know guys across many different generations, and I think there are some older performers that look at the way kids perform today and they say, ‘They’re just not doing it right. They don’t need to do all this.’ I get that, but it’s the way kids consume it today. There is a saying about when things start to leave you in life. The first thing to go is music. How many people, as you see them get older, ‘Music today sucks. Back in my day, that’s when they made good music. People put their heart and their soul into it and there was real emotion there.’ No, you’re just old, dude. The stuff was great in your generation and you learned it a certain way, but the kids today learn it a different way, and what they see and what they think is cool, then that’s what you need to give them. I can’t control that. I learned this 30 years the hard way. It is no way shape or form about what I want. It’s about what they want. If it becomes about what I want, this show will die.”

