Triple H On If Joe Tessitore Will Be Calling WWE SmackDown Going Forward

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque appeared on the SI Media podcast with Jimmy Traina to discuss various topics, including whether Joe Tessitore will call SmackDown in the future.

Triple H said, “Yes. He’s such a massive fan. Even before he was doing anything with us, Joe would text me on stuff. We became friends through Nick. He would be telling me, ‘I saw on this podcast,’ and I don’t even know what he’s talking about, and it’s my job to know what he’s talking about.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)