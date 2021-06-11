Triple H On If NXT Stars Are Misused When They Move To The Main Roster

During a media call to promote the NXT Takeover: In Your House PPV, Triple H was asked about how WWE NXT stars are booked when they move to the main roster and if they are misused. Here was Triple H’s response:

“One way of looking at it is misused and another way of looking at it is things don’t always pan out. There are players that play in the NFL, there are players that play in college football and people can’t wait for them to get to the NFL. They get to the NFL and it doesn’t work, it doesn’t pan out. And you can say ‘well the team misused them or mismanaged them, or the coach for the team they played for didn’t put them in the right role, or do whatever.’ But it could be a million reasons. It could also be that sometimes talent don’t fit the particular place. Or talent made a particular place and then thought ‘I made it’ and that was the end of their growth period. Sometimes it just doesn’t work. There’s a lot of factors.”

“NXT has grown. One of the things that has changed about it, and look, there is a question there of when you say ‘so what is NXT? Is it just strictly a developmental, where you’re looking for everybody there to eventually move on? Or is it its own brand? Is it it’s own organization, it’s own grouping?’ It’ll be an interesting place of sort of, the criticisms, a year or two in, three years in, four years in, that was a heavy knock on NXT. I don’t know if you remember it that way but I do. And doing the interviews at the time, it was always said ‘how can I get into this brand? Whenever I get excited about a talent, they move on. It kills me for the brand, and I don’t like it.’ And it was a heavy duty criticism. That was for the first three, four years and then that morphed into a different place where people got accustomed to that and it switched. The brand changed again, and it changed into a place where yeah, there are going to be some talent that are going to be in a position for a long time. They might not fit different places, they might not want to go different places. There are some talent that don’t want to leave and expand beyond. They don’t want to. Maybe the schedule doesn’t work for them physically, whatever it is. So there’s a lot of options there.”