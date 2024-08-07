Triple H On Odyssey Jones Following His WWE RAW Debut: “He Is A Game-Changer”

This past Monday night’s post-WWE SummerSlam episode of RAW saw NXT star Odyssey Jones make his debut by helping out The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) during their matchup with the Authors of Pain (Akam and Rezar). After the match, The Final Testament continued their beat-down on Kingston and Woods until Jones lifted both Akam and Rezar at the same time and hit them with a double sidewalk slam that would create a massive buzz for him on social media.

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque took to his official Twitter (X) account shortly following RAW went off the air and shared his thoughts on Jones.

Triple H wrote, “Strength, size, star power… and he’s only getting started. Odyssey Jones is a game-changer. #WWERaw”

You can check out Triple H’s post below.