Triple H On Road Dogg’s Health After Recent Hospitalization

WWE Hall of Famer “Road Dogg” Brian James is back at home resting following his recent health issues, but is already back to work for the WWE NXT brand.

We noted last Tuesday how James had been released from the hospital following an apparent heart attack on Thursday, March 25, after returning home from the NXT TV tapings in Orlando. James wife then announced that Tuesday that he had been released from the hospital, and that his heart was good. James issued a Facebook update after being released from the hospital, and said he has a lot of work to do and some changes to make in regards to his health.

In an update, Triple H revealed during Thursday’s media call after “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” Night Two that James has been resting at home, and is doing better. He also revealed that James was remotely working a headset during Night One and Night Two of Takeover.

“I want to mention that Brian James, Road Dogg, has been home the last few days,” Triple H said. “He is recovering, but he is healthy, he is good. He is recovering at home, doing well. We had him set up, so he was on a headset over the last two days, and you know, kind of being involved and stuff. As he gets his strength back and everything, feeling good, he will be back at it, back to being the Road Dogg in no time. I just wanted to give a shout-out to him, and we greatly miss him here. He’ll be back soon enough, but he is doing well.”