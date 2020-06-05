Triple H On Wanting To Do More Cage Fights In NXT, TakeOver: IYH, Charlotte As Champion, More

As noted, Triple H held a media call earlier today to promote Sunday’s WWE NXT “Takeover: In Your House” event. Below are more highlights:

* He loved the NXT Cage Fight between Timothy Thatcher and Matt Riddle, and wants to do more of them. They may use the Fight Pit in the future to help settle all grudge feuds

* It was a coincidence that “Takeover: In Your House” fell in line with the 25th anniversary of the first one. They originally wanted to do something themed with how people have been stuck in their houses due to COVID-19. He wasn’t sure if In Your House will be an annual Takeover event, but they’ll see. He also said there will be some “fun” retro elements and history pieces that fans should enjoy at “Takeover: In Your House” on Sunday

* He still wants to have a WWE Performance Center in Latin America. He’s also looking forward to the NXT UK team to resume their operations amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The coronavirus pandemic has forced WWE to put a lot of expansion plans on hold

* As mentioned earlier, he said Io Shirai is the best women’s talent in the world. He has been very pleased with how the feud between Shirai, Rhea Ripley and NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair has worked out. He believes Sunday’s Triple Threat will be off the charts. The longterm plan for Flair is to have her build other talent up. He praised them all but noted that Flair carriers herself like she’s unbeatable and a champion that carries herself in a different way compared to the others

* He pointed out how one of the benefits to filming during the pandemic the way they have been with the closed sets is that they have the ability to do things and have surprises for fans that aren’t leaked as much as they were before