Triple H On Why WWE Is Working With TNA, Stephanie McMahon’s Role In The Company

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque took part in the 2024 SummerSlam post-show media scrum to talk about a number of topics including why the company is working with TNA.

Triple H said, “We’re open for business, whether that’s what you see in NXT with TNA, or whether that’s international opportunities, we’re gonna look at what’s best for WWE, but how does that benefit us, how does that benefit them, how does it benefit us? I think there are opportunities, when you look at TNA, a lot of those kids are young and they need repetitions and they need opportunities to go do, and we can only create so many of them, so when we can partner with others, help their business at the same time, get them on a platform that is seen by so many more people, use the strength and the power of our brand across social media to help them, I think you’ll see more of that, so when we have the opportunity to help them while at the same point and time, getting the future of this business more opportunities and more reps to do what they do as performers, to improve what they do in every aspect of what they go out, day in and day out, and do, the world is different now, there aren’t territories where you’re out there working a couple of hundred days a year and I don’t know if anybody would want to, we all did it but it’s how we got to where we got to and how we got good, so we have to create that and give those opportunities to other people to grow.”

On if Stephanie McMahon has an official role with WWE:

“She does not have an official role right now, but I can tell you this, she loves this, absolutely loves it. Sometimes harder to love it, sometimes easy to love it. It’s easy to love it again for her. She’s enjoying watching it. She’s enjoying coming to the shows, seeing everybody in the back, she loves it. If I’m the little kid booking or writing or however you want to say it, but she’s sitting next to me, a little kid, enjoying it and loving it. It’s been her whole life, since she was little. No official role right now. Right now, her official role is enjoying our kids getting too old too fast, but we’ll see what the future holds. I would expect to see her around, because she loves it and she’s enjoying being around it again.”

