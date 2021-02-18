Triple H On Women’s Tag Teams And Isaiah Scott’s Heel Turn, Shawn Michaels Looks Forward To Championship Match

Triple H took to Twitter and teased a push for Isaiah “Swerve” Scott following his attack on Leon Ruff during last night’s WWE NXT episode. Swerve has been working as a heel for a few months now. Last night’s NXT show saw Ruff pick up a win over Swerve out of nowhere, but after the match Swerve attacked Ruff and beat him down. Triple H said these changes could lead to a change in fortune for Swerve.

“A change in attitude…. A change in confidence… Could lead to a change in fortune… #WWENXT,” he wrote.

Triple H also had comments for Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez, and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. As noted, the champs interrupted last night’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic trophy presentation and revealed that Kai and Gonzalez will get their title shot on the March 3 NXT episode. Triple H commented on the important of NXT coming out of this segment.

“The four of these women represent the past, present, and future of the #WWENXTWomen’s division. Even with success on #WWERaw and #Smackdown one thing is always true: #WeAreNXT,” he wrote.

Shawn Michaels also looked forward to Kai and Gonzalez vs. Jax and Baszler.

“Don’t forget to grab the popcorn when these two teams face off!!! WOW. This got personal… quickly! #WWENXT,” Michaels tweeted.

