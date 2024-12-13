Triple H On WrestleMania 41 In Vegas: ‘A Mile Long’ List Of Celebrities Interested

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque appeared on The Roommates Show podcast with Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, where he talked about a number of topics including how he has a mile long list of celebrities who want to be a part of WrestleMania 41 next year in Las Vegas but he can’t just have them all come in.

Triple H said, “I have a celebrity list a mile long for people that want to do something for WrestleMania in Vegas. We just don’t have the real estate to do it with them. So we’ll pick the biggest ones and the ones that make sense storyline wise and we’ll do it with them. It’s incredible the amount of people that want to be involved.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

